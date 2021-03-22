WV DMV warns of latest texting scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is warning customers about a text message phishing scam that will try to obtain personal information.

DMV officials say they have received complaints of a text message that reads, “DMV Sent You A New Notice. Read Now.” and includes a link for you to click. Officials this is not from WV DMV and should be ignored and deleted.

According to the DMV, text messages are only sent after a customer initiates an appointment and only serve as a reminder.

“We never send out unsolicited requests for information. We do send a text message reminder when you make an appointment through our appointment system and choose to receive that reminder,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “But we would never send you a message asking for your personal information.”

For more information, please visit the officials WV DMV website.