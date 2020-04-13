WV DNR extends suspension of fishing tournaments due to COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — The suspension of open fishing tournaments in West Virginia has been extended through May 3 in compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home executive order, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Monday.

Fishing in general and web-based tournaments that allow people to submit results online are still permitted, but the WV DNR is urging anglers to observe social distancing guidelines at all times when enjoying the outdoors.

In late March, Justice announced a month of free fishing in the state, meaning fishermen do not need a fishing license.

You can find more information about DNR policy changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic here.

