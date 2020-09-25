Coronavirus Updates

WV Economic Development Authority receives funds for COVID-19 recovery

West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The Economic Development Administration is awarding a $10,340,000 grant to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority for the COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Project.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) says the grant supports the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) that provides aid to small businesses and entrepreneurs negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses serve countless communities throughout our state and play a critical role in our economy,” said Miller. “While America recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must deliver the resources and support that our job creators and entrepreneurs need to keep their doors open and employees on payroll. As we continue to reopen and rebuild our economy, I am committed to supporting all of our hard-working West Virginians.”

This funding is provided by the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.

