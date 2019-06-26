West Virginia education reform debate reignites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Democratic Women’s Caucus in the House of Delegates has sent West Virginia Governor Jim Justice a letter requesting he veto the education bill. The Senate passed the legislation Monday night after the House approved it last week. The big issue of contention remains the creation of three charter schools in West Virginia.

“This is the will of the people. The Democratic Women’s Caucus has attended every meeting, the public hearings. 88 percent of people oppose charter schools. We just really want to listen to our constituents and not corporate interests,” said Del. Amanda Estep-Burton, (D-Kanawha).

But Republicans say the veto request is pointless, because Governor Justice has publicly signaled he will sign the legislation.

“This obsession, this unhealthy obsession with the term charter schools. They’ve been obsessed with this thing for so long. And really it’s just a little bit of choice for our parents, our students and our teachers,” said State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, (R-Jackson).

Democrats may sue to prevent the bill from taking effect, believing it violates the state constitution. There is one thing the two sides agree on. That education reform will continue to be a critical issue and will likely play a big role in Campaign 2020.