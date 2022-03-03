CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) is giving eighth graders across the state a chance to earn hundreds with their writing skills. The CCAWV is hosting their annual essay contest in April for “National County Government Month.”

First, second and third place winners will be given monetary prizes. The first place winner’s teacher will also be awarded money for their classroom.

The first place student and teacher will each receive $500, second place $300 and third place $200.

The essay topic is “How does my county commission make life better for me?”

With this contest, the CCAWV wants to increase public knowledge about county government.

“This goal of this initiative is to partner with West Virginia educators to encourage students to learn and write about their local county governing body, the County Commission,” the Cabell County Commission said in a press release.

The CCAWV suggests four ways teachers can help students learn more about county government:

Take a field trip to a county commission meeting. Watch a commission meeting livestream. Ask county commissioners to speak to your class. Watch CCAWV’s YouTube videos on county commissioner responsibilities.

“Find out what your county commission is working on in your county and encourage your students to write about it from the perspective of an 8th grader and why it matters to them,” the County Commission said.

The contest application and more information can be found on the CCAWV’s website.

All essays must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Entries should be emailed to Jennifer Piercy at jennifer@ccawv.org.

Piercy may also be contacted for more information at her email or at 304-345-4639.