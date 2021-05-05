WV extends P-EBT for children under 6 years old

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program is now being extended to children under six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, but are not enrolled in school.

WV DHHR officials say the P-EBT benefit will be issued retroactively in two-month allotments starting in the October-November 2020 benefit period. According to the WV DHHR, the child will receive the average student benefit for the county where they reside, and those benefit amounts will vary by county.

According to state officials, the expansion will benefit approximately 37,000 additional West Virginia children.

“P-EBT is a valuable resource to ensure West Virginia children’s nutritional needs are met during the ongoing pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are pleased to expand this federal benefit to a broader population of our most vulnerable residents.”

Households who receive SNAP benefits and have a qualifying child will receive a West Virginia P-EBT card, officials say. They will also receive a separate letter that has a DHHR case number and explains the amount their child is eligible to receive for each benefit period. Families should keep this letter because the DHHR case number is needed to activate the P-EBT card.

Officials say for non-school children, the first P-EBT issuance date will be released in June 2021.