WV extends state tax deadline to July 15

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the deadline to file state taxes is being extended to July 15. This decision coincides with the change to the deadline for filing federal taxes.

He says the state tax department will provide additional details on its website tomorrow.

The governor also instructed State Superintendent Clayton Burch to extend the school closure for West Virginia to April 20.

