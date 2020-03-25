WV extends state tax deadline to July 15

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the deadline to file state taxes is being extended to July 15. This decision coincides with the change to the deadline for filing federal taxes.
He says the state tax department will provide additional details on its website tomorrow.
The governor also instructed State Superintendent Clayton Burch to extend the school closure for West Virginia to April 20.
