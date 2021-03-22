Coronavirus Updates
WV fairs and festivals to return in May

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says as the state gets closer to a resemblance of normalcy, fairs, festivals and similar events will be allowed to resume May 1.

The governor says a key part of reaching the ability to have those events is continued vaccination efforts and the state’s mask requirement is still in effect.

“Unless there’s a real, real backslide and everything, we want to have those fairs and festivals, so May 1st, go,” Justice said.

Justice says more details and updated safety guidelines will be made available later this week regarding these events, and people will have to continue following the CDC’s guidelines should they choose to attend.

