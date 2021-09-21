WV farmer dedication keeps the agriculture industry up and running

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County has a history of being a community built on the agricultural industry.

Farming isn’t just a business to the people that live here, but a generational livelihood entire families are part of.

“The main reason why we are successful is because we’re dedicated. My whole family is dedicated. There have been lots of nights we’ve been after midnight working. We’re dedicated to what we do,” said Danny Foglesong, Mason County Farmer.

“Kind of a unique area in terms of the state. It’s a really kind of diverse part. We have a little bit of everything. Grain production, cattle, vegetable production with high tunnels and greenhouses. Historically, it’s been one of the bigger agriculture centers in the state,” said Ben Goff, Mason County Agriculture Extension Agent.

Working in the Mountain State presents challenges on its own. Farmers here are often faced with heavy rain and flooding. Regardless of the weather, the cost to operate is steep.

“I think the biggest thing is the cost. You see the cost of production increasing from anything to fertilizer, labor, feed, other inputs. They’re increasing exponentially. Where as you look at the price received, it’s still increasing maybe slightly, but not in the same proportions,” said Goff.

Hard work and dedication have always been a priority of farmers, but with changing times farmers have gotten creative with new high-tech ways to cultivate crops.

Foglesong credits his success to using new technology to raise livestock and harvest different high-demand crops.

“I couldn’t stand here and tell you all that you need to know. Everything from record-keeping, and financing, to marketing, to equipment repair, soil chemistry, I mean it’s never-ending,” said Rodney Wallbrown, Retired Agricultural Extension Agent.

Farmers say another way they profit, is by selling their products to local farmers’ markets.

“You have to be dedicated, and you have to have the mindset that I’m going to do it no matter what. If you got the right attitude, you can do anything in life you want to do,” said Foglesong.

