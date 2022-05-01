SUTTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire fighter died in the line of duty Sunday while trying to rescue two people whose car went into the Elk River.

A woman and child also died in the accident that happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in Sutton.

This is according to Braxton County Emergency Services Director John Hoffman who tells 13 News no names are being released at this time.

The incident happened about a quarter mile north of exit 62 on I-79 and Sutton along the Elk River, Hoffman said.

West Virginia State Police is investigating and has plans to release more information later tonight.