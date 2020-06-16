WV gets grants for COVID-19 relief, substance abuse treatment program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Justice has provided $6,167,992 in grant funding to the State of West Virginia to aid in COVID-19 mitigation efforts and to bolster a community-based substance use treatment program. The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $4,292,447 of the total amount has been awarded to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation as West Virginia Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grant funds.

These funds will be used by the DCR to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services, Justice says.

The governor’s office says $1,875,545 of the funding has been awarded to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for West Virginia Statewide Implementation, Enhancement, and Evaluation Projects (STEEP) grant funds.

The funds awarded to the WV DHHR will be used to expand the West Virginia Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) Program, which diverts individuals with a substance use disorder or a co-occurring disorder from the criminal justice system to community-based treatment and recovery services, according to the governor’s office. The funds will be administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.

