WV Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to address the state at approximately 1 p.m. regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, 16 cases have been confirmed in the Mountain State, with 444 tests coming back negative and four still pending. Counties with confirmed cases include:

  • Jackson – 1
  • Jefferson – 3
  • Kanawha – 3
  • Marshall – 2
  • Mercer – 2
  • Monongalia – 2
  • Putnam – 1
  • Tucker – 2

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

