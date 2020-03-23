CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to address the state at approximately 1 p.m. regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this time, 16 cases have been confirmed in the Mountain State, with 444 tests coming back negative and four still pending. Counties with confirmed cases include:
- Jackson – 1
- Jefferson – 3
- Kanawha – 3
- Marshall – 2
- Mercer – 2
- Monongalia – 2
- Putnam – 1
- Tucker – 2
Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Monongalia County nursing home resident tests positive for coronavirus
- Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison
- WV Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 update
- Kentucky Blood Center to host blood drive
- Hunters find apparent human skeletal remains in Ohio
- Huntington Water Quality Board closes business office, temporarily suspends service terminations
- Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally
- WVDE says supporting and feeding children remains priority amid outbreak
- Teacher begins drive-by visits to check in on her students
- OH Division of EMS launches online licensing system for medical transportation services