WV Gov. Jim Justice gives update on reopening the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State.
Today, Monday, June 8, begins Week 7 of the state’s plans for reopening. Activities permitted to resume or open today include:
- Low-contact outdoor youth sports
- WVSSAC-sanctioned athletics and band summer training programs
- Little league sports practices
- All remaining adult sports facilities including indoor tennis courts, racquetball courts, outdoor basketball courts, and similar venues
