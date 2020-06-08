1  of  2
WV Gov. Jim Justice gives update on reopening the Mountain State

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State.

Today, Monday, June 8, begins Week 7 of the state’s plans for reopening. Activities permitted to resume or open today include:

  • Low-contact outdoor youth sports
  • WVSSAC-sanctioned athletics and band summer training programs
  • Little league sports practices
  • All remaining adult sports facilities including indoor tennis courts, racquetball courts, outdoor basketball courts, and similar venues

