WV Gov. Jim Justice set to give update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 4 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice and his team announced schools across the state would continue distance learning through the end of the school year.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, the West Virginia DHHR reported 939 positive cases of coronavirus in the state with 330 recoveries and 26 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

