CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020.
As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 902 cases of coronavirus in the state with 22,155 laboratory results received, 21,253 negative tests, 265 recoveries and 24 deaths.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Justice issues executive order for WV hospitals to start preparations for restarting
- WV Gov. Jim Justice to give 1 p.m. update on COVID-19
- Woman facing murder charges after man found dead in Pocahontas County
- Tornado woman stopped at Yeager Airport with loaded gun in handbag
- Williamson Memorial Hospital to close tomorrow, April 21
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 20, 2020
- The NFL Draft is on! Week of coverage planned leading up to the big night
- West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 902, four additional deaths reported
- Man and 2 children die in Huntington house fire
- Stabbing in Huntington overnight