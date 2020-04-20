WV Gov. Jim Justice to give 1 p.m. update on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 902 cases of coronavirus in the state with 22,155 laboratory results received, 21,253 negative tests, 265 recoveries and 24 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

