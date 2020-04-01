WV Gov Jim Justice to give daily COVID-19 update at approximately 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of his administration are set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m.
Yesterday, Justice signed an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures and a second executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to new arrivals from out-of-state. Justice says people already residing in these campgrounds who have quarantined are allowed to stay on the sites.
As of last night, the WV DHHR reported a total of 162 positive cases, 3981 negative tests, and no new deaths. Counties with positive cases include Berkeley (16), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (9), Jefferson (8), Kanawha (31), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2).
