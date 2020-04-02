WV Gov. Jim Justice to hold COVID-19 update at approximately 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of his administration are set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice extended the primary election date to Tuesday, June 9. Justice said absentee ballots will still be available as planned, but he hopes the extension will allow more people the opportunity to vote.

The governor also extended closures for PreK-12 schools in West Virginia until April 30 to coincide with President Donald Trump’s extension on social distancing guidelines.

As of yesterday, the WV DHHR reported a total of 191 positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia as well as 4384 tests with negative results. The second coronavirus-related death in the state was also reported out of Jackson County.

Counties with positive cases include Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

