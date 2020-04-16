WV Gov. Jim Justice updates the state on coronavirus at 4:15 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is providing a daily update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says five new cases have been reported in the Mountain State as of 10:00 a.m., April 16, 2020.

Cases with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (102), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (34), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).

