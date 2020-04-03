WV Gov. Justice addresses rumors about stay-at-home order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking West Virginians to help stop rumors going around regarding what the state is and isn’t doing regarding the stay-at-home order.

Justice says the rumors can easily begin on social media and spread to the point they are regarded as fact. He believes some of these rumors are harmful to the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and leave people confused and worried about what is really going on.

“Please, if you don’t know something to be absolute truth, and if you question it, call someone and make sure,” Justice says. “But let’s stop with the rumors because they hurt people.”

Rumors the governor addressed include:

West Virginia State Police are NOT stopping traffic at state borders.

West Virginia State Police are NOT pulling over vehicles just because they have out-of-state plates.

There is NO curfew.

The West Virginia National Guard is NOT being used to enforce a lockdown.

There is NO national quarantine.

For the latest news and information on COVID-19 in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and across the country, visit our webpage on the Coronavirus Pandemic at wowktv.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories