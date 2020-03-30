WV Gov. Justice closes state park campgrounds; orders travelers from high-risk areas to quarantine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is closing all campgrounds in state parks as of today along with parks that draw large crowds. The scenic overlooks at Blackwater Falls State Park and Coopers Rock State Forest also will be closed until further notice. He has also directed West Virginia State Police to monitor the situation. The governor also issued an executive order for people coming from high-risk areas to quarantine for 14 days. He has also directed West Virginia State Police to monitor the situation.

Justice also declared today National Doctor’s Day in West Virginia in accordance with the National Doctor’s day to show appreciation for health care workers.

“We need to absolutely appreciate the health care community in every way,” Justice says.

Justice says it’s important to keep healthcare workers safe and healthy while treating coronavirus patients.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories