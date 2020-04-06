WV Gov. Justice confirms fourth COVID-19 death in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During his daily briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirmed the fourth death in the state due to COVID-19. Justice asked people across West Virginia to join him in keeping the families of the four patients who have died in their thoughts and prayers.
Justice reminded West Virginians that the Mountain State is the most vulnerable in the country due to a large elderly population and many residents with chronic health issues. He asked that people continue to “stay the course” and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Justice also elaborated on the executive order for six counties with hot-spots of the virus. The order was originally listed only for Berkley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in the Eastern Panhandle. A second-order went out Saturday night adding Kanawha, Monongalia and Harrison counties to the group.
In these counties, groups are limited to no more than five people and businesses are required to have employees work from home to the maximum extent possible.
