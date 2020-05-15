WV Gov Justice declares an awareness day for rare form of cancer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, May 17, 2020, as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Awareness Day in the Mountain State.

Justice says DIPG is a rare cancer that affects 150-300 young people per year in the United States. There is no known cure for DIPG. The governor says the proclamation also honors a 17-year-old West Virginian, Lindsey Varney, who died of the illness in 2019.

“Please just remember her. This is so rare; to draw a little awareness to this terrible killer. We just hope and pray someday soon we’ll have a cure, but today we don’t,” Justice says. “And we lost a beautiful West Virginia kid, and so we’re going to just make people aware all across the state and this great nation. We’re not going to forget Lindsey and her family. Our prayers are with you every day.

The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Resource Network says the disease as a type of brain tumor found in the pons area of the brainstem. The pons area is responsible for many bodily functions such as breathing, bladder control, balance and sleeping, according to the network. The name also describes how the tumor grows as well as where it is found.

