CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 update around 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported seven COVID-19 related deaths and 716 cases since Tuesday, March 23.

130,290 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

448,808 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 273,061 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.