WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

As of 12 p.m. Oct. 16, the WV DHHR reports 498 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, for a total of 19,580 cases and 396 deaths since the pandemic began. The total includes 4,915 active cases, 188 current hospitalizations and 14,269 recoveries.

According to the DHHR, the large increase in cases is due to working with the Health Information Network to onboard testing entities performing rapid COVID-19 testing to receive results electronically. Onboarding four of these entities Thursday, Oct. 15 resulted in an influx of the labs received. The WV DHHR says those results are from over the last week.

