WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Wednesday, the governor and state health officials shared their concerns as West Virginia continued to have the worst rate of spread in the nation. Justice implored people to keep wearing masks and keep their distance from others saying the situation was getting “very critical.”

West Virginia now has 10 counties in the orange on the state’s County Alert System. Boone, Calhoun, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Monroe counties are in the orange level while Monongalia County remains red. 20 counties are in the yellow level, and 24 counties are in the green level.

As of 10 a.m. Sept. 11, the state reports 157 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 12,174 cases and 263 deaths. The total includes 2,849 active cases, 147 current hospitalizations and 9,062 recoveries.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.