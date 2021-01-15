WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19, vaccine update

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a COVID-19 briefing at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 to discuss the status of the pandemic and vaccine rollout in the Mountain State.

This morning, the West Virginia reported 1,430 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state to 106,649 cases and 1,733 deaths.

Wednesday, Justice announced any West Virginians 70-years-old or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.