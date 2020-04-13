WV Gov. Justice gives daily COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give a daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state at approximately 1 p.m.
As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, April 13, 2020, the WV DHHR announced a total of 626 positive cases in the Mountain State, with a total of nine deaths, including a 25-year-old man from Logan County.
Counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus include Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).
