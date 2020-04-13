Live Now
WATCH: WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update
Coronavirus Updates

WV Gov. Justice gives daily COVID-19 briefing

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give a daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state at approximately 1 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, April 13, 2020, the WV DHHR announced a total of 626 positive cases in the Mountain State, with a total of nine deaths, including a 25-year-old man from Logan County.

Counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus include Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories