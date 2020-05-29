1  of  2
WV Gov. Justice gives update on reopening the Mountain State

West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on reopening the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., on May 29, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 93,377total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,951 total cases, 1,241 recoveries and 74 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (290/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (168/4), Kanawha (218/2), Lewis (7/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (43/2), Mingo (6/1), Monongalia (121/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (18/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (126/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (0/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

