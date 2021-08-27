WV Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff to honor Kabul airport attack victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities across the Mountain State will be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members and other victims killed in Kabul, yesteday, Aug. 26.

Justice says the flags are being lowered immediately in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation they will remain lowered until sunset Monday, Aug. 30.

Yesterday, U.S. and Afghan officials announced 13 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans were killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

Officials have confirmed one of the service members killed in the attack was a Navy medic from northeast Ohio.