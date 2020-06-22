WV Gov Justice plans COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the state at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020.
Today marks the first day of Week 9 for the governor’s “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” plan for reopening the state.
As of today, youth sports games, outdoor sporting and equestrian events and motorsport and powersport racing can resume with spectators. Summer youth camps and in-person high school graduation ceremonies can also resume.
