WV Gov. Justice scheduled to give 1 p.m. update on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice said he anticipated Workforce West Virginia would clear their backlog of claims for unemployment benefits by today. This morning, not only did the organization announce the backlog had been cleared, but they would also begin accepting claims for self-employed workers this Friday.

As of 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, the WV DHHR has received 27,905 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 967 positive cases, 26,938 negative tests, 360 recoveries and 29 deaths.

Counties in West Virginia with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (36), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

