WV Gov. Justice set to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020.
As of 10 a.m., May 28, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 90,315 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,906 total positive cases, 1,211 recoveries and 74 deaths.
Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:
Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (163/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/9), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (117/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
