WV Gov. Justice signs bill reversing nuclear power plant ban

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that would clear the way for nuclear power plants in the Mountain State.

Senate Bill Four reverses a ban on nuclear power plants that goes back decades.

In a letter to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Justice urged that while he has approved the bill, nuclear power must be developed “thoughtfully and safely.”

“While I have approved this bill, I think it is important to note that any development or placement of nuclear technologies in this State must be done thoughtfully and, above all, safely,” Justice said. “I call upon our Legislature to continue to research and monitor nuclear initiatives around the Nation to ensure appropriate regulatory or safety measures are in place as new technologies are developed and implemented. The bill I have signed today is a positive step in modernizing our State’s regulatory environment, but we must work to ensure only positive outcomes from this legislation by continually evaluating any concerns and implementing best practices in any regulation that may be required.”