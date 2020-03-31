WV Gov. Justice. suspends elective medical procedures; limits arrivals at private campgrounds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures beginning at 11:59 p.m. tonight, March 31, 2020.

He also signed an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to new arrivals from out-of-state. Justice says people already residing in these campgrounds who have quarantined are allowed to stay on the sites.

The governor also says it is important to keep Williamson Memorial Hospital open and is ready to help in any way possible to keep the hospital open.

Justice also added that the number of positive test results in West Virginia are coming back below the national average, with only around four percent of tests resulting in a positive case of COVID-19 compared to many states seeing an average of eight to ten percent of test results being positive for the virus, with some states such as New York seeing even higher percentages.

