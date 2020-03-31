WV Gov. Justice. suspends elective medical procedures; no new arrivals at private campgrounds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures beginning at 11:59 p.m. tonight, March 31, 2020.
He also signed an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to new arrivals. Justice says people already residing in these campgrounds who have quarantined are allowed to stay on the sites.
The governor also says it is important to keep Williamson Memorial Hospital open and is ready to help in any way possible to keep the hospital open.
