WV Gov. Justice tests negative for coronavirus; closes barbershops, salons

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he has taken a coronavirus test after learning he had contact with the state’s first patient in mid-February. The test came back negative this afternoon.

He says he still urges West Virginians not to panic and to remain calm. He also says learning about his own contact with a patient has increased his message to the state to remember to be cautious and maintain the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

He has also asked that barbershops, nail salons and hair salons shut down.

