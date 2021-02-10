WV Gov. Justice to deliver State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate both gaveled in at noon on Wednesday with everyone wearing masks due to COVID-19. The challenges are mostly familiar ones, like fixing state roads and improving poor broadband service, but there is a more controversial one: the Governor's desire to reduce or phase out the state's personal income tax.

"We want to bring more people to West Virginia and this is one way to help to do that. And also, it is our people that are here. It's a way to put more money in their pockets," said Majority Leader Amy Summers.