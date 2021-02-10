WV Gov. Justice to deliver State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will deliver the annual State of the State Address tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 10 at approximately 7 p.m. during a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber.

You can watch the full address here when it begins. This will be Justice’s fifth State of the State Address

