CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving a daily update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m.
As of 10:00 a.m., April 15, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 17,656 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 702 positive cases, 16,954 negative tests and a total of 10 deaths. The tenth coronavirus related death was announced yesterday evening by the WV DHHR as a 62-year old male from Marion County.
Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (33), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (88), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (41), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (61), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gallia County Sheriff’s Office gives girl a pet alpaca after hers was killed
- Adena Healthcare announces temporary furloughs
- Five suspects facing charges following alleged scam in Kanawha County
- DASHCAM: Man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline’, smashes windshield
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 7,791 cases, 361 deaths reported
- LIVE NOW: US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
- WV National guard testing St. Albans nursing and rehabilitation center patients for COVID-19
- WV Gov. Justice to give 1 p.m. coronavirus update
- Suddenlink extends free student broadband & Wi-Fi to keep schools, universities connected
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 15, 2020