WV Gov. Justice to give 1 p.m. coronavirus update

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says five people are facing charges following an alleged scam investigation in at local Walgreen's pharmacies, including two juveniles.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Cross Lanes to investigate a scam Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The cashier told deputies three men purchased four separate gift cards containing $500 dollars on each card. She says at the checkout the suspects told her she had to press the cash button on the register to process the payment since the cards were Global Cash Cards. When she pressed the cash button, the till opened, and it showed the payment went through. She soon realized the payment only appeared complete, because she pressed the cash button on the cash register, but by then the men had already left the store.