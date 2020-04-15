Live Now
WV Gov. Justice to give 1 p.m. coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving a daily update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m.

As of 10:00 a.m., April 15, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 17,656 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 702 positive cases, 16,954 negative tests and a total of 10 deaths. The tenth coronavirus related death was announced yesterday evening by the WV DHHR as a 62-year old male from Marion County.

Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (33), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (88), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (41), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (61), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

