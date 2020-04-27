WV Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 briefing at approximately 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a briefing on COVID-19 in West Virginia at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The WV DHHR reports as of 10:00 a.m., April 27, 2020, 43,039 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,063 positive cases, 41,976 negative tests, 455 recoveries and 36 deaths.
Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus includeBarbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).
