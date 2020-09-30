WV Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give a semi-daily press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

During his briefing Monday, Sept. 28, Justice said growing numbers in testing across the state have driven down the state’s numbers. He also announced four days of public testing in Kanawha County which will continue through tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1 at George Washington High School. As of the briefing, Kanawha County had the worst COVID-19 numbers in the state.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 156 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state’s totals to 15,848 cases and 350 deaths.

