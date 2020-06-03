WV Gov. Justice to give daily briefing at 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

As of 10 a.m., June 3, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 103,768total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,071 total cases, 1,381 recoveries and 78 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19(listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) includes: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (315/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (193/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (31/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (126/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (45/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

