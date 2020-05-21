WV Gov. Justice to give daily update on reopening the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on reopening the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Today begins Week 4 of the governor’s plan for reopening the state, “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.” Several businesses and activities will be able to reopen today with restrictions and guidance in accordance with the governor’s plan including:
- Indoor dining at restaurants
- Indoor malls and similar facilities
- Large and specialty retail stores
- Whitewater rafting
- State park campgrounds – for in-state residents only
- The Hatfield McCoy Trail system
- Ziplining
- Outdoor recreation rentals
- Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
- Tanning businesses
Additional guidance for all of these businesses is available on the governor’s website.
As of 10 a.m., May 21, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 83,181 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,593 positive cases, 81,588 negative tests, 977 recoveries and 70 deaths.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (7), Berkeley (248), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (131), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (26), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (13), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
