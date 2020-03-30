CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of his administration are set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.
As of last night, the West Virginia DHHR reported 124 positive cases of coronavirus in West Virginia. Counties with positive cases include Berkeley (10), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (2), Hancock (3), Harrison (7), Jackson (8), Jefferson (5), Kanawha (19), Logan (1), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (30), Morgan (1), Ohio (7), Pleasants (1), Preston (1), Putnam (3), Raleigh (4), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1) and Wood (2).
Yesterday, the WV DHHR also reported the first death related to the COVID-19 in West Virginia. State officials were notified Sunday through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center. The individual was identified as an 88-year-old female from Marion County. No additional details will be released for privacy.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Charleston Police searching for suspect in weekend shooting
- Hillsborough sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case from ‘Tiger King’
- WV Gov. Justice to provide COVID-19 update at approximately 2 p.m.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,933 cases reported, 39 deaths, K-12 school order extended
- COVID-19 testing available to Charleston’s homeless population
- Huntington mayor says police will investigate reports of crowds, nonessential businesses
- WATCH: Sundale Nursing Home reports no new COVID-19 cases
- Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers
- Churches switch to “drive-in” services during COVID-19 pandemic
- Hurricane, WV mayor closes parks public parks, frustrated at weekend crowds