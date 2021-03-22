WV Gov Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, March 22.
As of this morning, the Mountain State continues to see a slight increase in active COVID-19 cases, with 5,600 reported today compared to the 5,176 reported a week ago on Monday, March 15. The state reported 276 new cases and six additional COVID-19 related deaths bringing the totals to 138,102 cases and 2,612 deaths.
