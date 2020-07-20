WV Gov. Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020.

During Friday’s briefing, the governor said the largest increase in new cases has been seen in people in their 20s. Monday, Justice ordered bars in Monongalia County to close for 10 days, because of a spike in Morgantown.

The governor’s administration also praised a House of Delegates employee, who tested positive for the virus earlier in the week, for wearing a mask to a House Health Committee hearing, which they believe prevented spreading the virus to dozens of others in the chamber.

Justice also said Friday small businesses should make their own mask policies and not be subject to his mandatory mask orders for larger buildings.

Friday’s briefing came just hours after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officially announced the state’s 100th death related to the virus.

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

