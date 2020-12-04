WV Gov. Justice updates state on COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

The governor’s news conference comes just an hour after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 1,147 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. 13 counties are also listed as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

