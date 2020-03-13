WV Gov. Justice & WVU Medicine announce plans to keep FRMC running while new Fairmont hospital is built

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – Gov. Justice and WVU Medicine officials announced plans to build a new hospital in Fairmont.

Once approved by the state, construction could take 18 to 24 months, they said. The new facility would employ more than 500 people and would have 100 beds, Justice said.

Officials also said that Fairmont Regional Medical Center would be kept open during the construction of the new hospital, which would be built on WVU Medicine’s property at the Gateway Connector. FRMC will be closed for approximately a month during a transition from current owner Alecto.

Gov. Justice praised the work of Mon Health Systems, which announced plans to build a small format hospital in Fairmont earlier this week, but said it could not get to where it needed to be in terms of a hospital for Fairmont.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin D-WV, issued a statement on the announcement:

“Rural hospitals are essential to providing access to the quality care every West Virginian and American deserves. Marion County and Fairmont are my home and I know how devastating the potential closure of FRMC would be to the Fairmont community and economy. I look forward to working with WVU and other healthcare providers in the state to ensure that the Fairmont community continues to receive quality care. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on our healthcare system makes ensuring access to emergency care more vital than ever before. Continuing to keep rural hospitals and health centers open and functioning is essential to containing the spread of the coronavirus while providing quality care to those in need,” said Senator Manchin.