WV governments getting nearly $1.9B in COVID federal relief

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department released the figures of how much states will receive from the American Rescue Plan on Monday, including guidance along with the numbers.

According to the department, West Virginia will receive nearly $1.4 billion from the federal government to offset economic setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic, but likely not all at once, as well as an additional $516 million is earmarked for every county and some larger cities.

Because West Virginia’s current unemployment rate is not significantly higher than its pre-pandemic level, the state is eligible to receive half of its allotment immediately, with the rest being provided one year later.

An additional $348 million will go to West Virginia’s 55 counties. And direct cash payments totaling $168 million are heading to nine larger cities.