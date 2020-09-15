WV Governor considers new COVID-19 tactics; leaders summoned to mansion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice called the 5 p.m. summit meeting at the Governor’s Mansion during his Monday press briefing, saying a spike in cases in various parts of the state has him very concerned, especially in Kanawha and Monongalia counties. All health leaders, and public officials on his task force were invited. There have been 12 more deaths statewide since Friday.

“We had 121 new cases in the past 24-hours. You know we’ve had a total of 12-houndred-23 cases, in the last seven days,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

One action the governor is proposing, is adding the color gold to the state schools map. It would be between yellow and orange. under a gold designation. Under gold, there could still be in-person classes as well as after school activities. Meanwhile the State’s Public Health Officer is warning another health dilemma may collide with COVID-19, so she’s advising people to get flu shots soon.

“It takes about two weeks for your body to build up your anti-bodies for the flu vaccine. So the typical time for the flu vaccine is the end of October so you want to think about it before that time. But it is important to get your flu vaccine this year,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

“As of the spike of cases in Monongalia County the governor says one idea is to quarantine all the WVU students who’ve tested positive into a single dormitory, so they can be treated and to prevent spread of the COVID- 19 to others,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Meanwhile K-thru-12 schools are reporting that food deliveries, and the distribution of personal protective gear are going well.