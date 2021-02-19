WV Governor eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, stores and schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As of today West Virginia has fewer than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases, so Governor Jim Justice is easing some of the rules. Restaurants and bars can increase seating capacity from 50% to 75%. Retail shops and grocery stores will be able to double the number of customers per square foot in their buildings. And all school children in kindergarten through eighth grade will go back to in-person learning full-time.

“And our great medical, National Guard, education folks and everything. All of us feel that this is the way to move today, and this is safe, and this is what we can do today,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The governor says people must still wear face masks, social distance and wash their hands often to prevent spread. Meanwhile, state leaders say no variants of COVID-19 have shown up in West Virginia as they have in other states. But if they do?

“There is absolutely always in this a possibility that things can slip back. And if they slip back, we just adjust,” said Gov. Justice.

“And also we know that masks and physical distancing which is what the governor talked about, which is what I talked about, General Hoyer talked about, is also very very effective,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 85% effective against the new variants of COVID-19 in Israel.

Not all of the numbers were good though. General James Hoyer says several thousand doses of vaccine that were supposed to be delivered in West Virginia by Walgreens never arrived this week. He believes Walgreens will make-good with a double batch of doses next week.